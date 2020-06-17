All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

111 Hicks Street

111 Hicks Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 20D · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
FULLY FURNISHED! SWEEPING VIEWS!!! Whether you are watching the boats go by in the harbor at sunset or the gorgeously lit Manhattan skyline at night, THESE OPEN RIVER AND CITY VIEWS WILL AMAZE YOU! Wonderfully laid out 1 bedroom featuring an over-sized living room, a spacious bedroom, separate renovated granite kitchen, and fabulous closets throughout. Soaring beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and Southern and Western exposures, this sun-filled apartment is located in a sought after doorman Brooklyn Heights building, just around the corner from the 2,3 trains, Promenade and all the great shops. Pet friendly building with laundry on floor, bicycle room, storage, and roof deck with panoramic views!!! Call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Hicks Street have any available units?
111 Hicks Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Hicks Street have?
Some of 111 Hicks Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Hicks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Hicks Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 111 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Hicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 111 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Hicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
