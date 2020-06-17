111 Hicks Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

FULLY FURNISHED! SWEEPING VIEWS!!! Whether you are watching the boats go by in the harbor at sunset or the gorgeously lit Manhattan skyline at night, THESE OPEN RIVER AND CITY VIEWS WILL AMAZE YOU! Wonderfully laid out 1 bedroom featuring an over-sized living room, a spacious bedroom, separate renovated granite kitchen, and fabulous closets throughout. Soaring beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and Southern and Western exposures, this sun-filled apartment is located in a sought after doorman Brooklyn Heights building, just around the corner from the 2,3 trains, Promenade and all the great shops. Pet friendly building with laundry on floor, bicycle room, storage, and roof deck with panoramic views!!! Call for an appointment today.