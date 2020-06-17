All apartments in Brooklyn
111

111 Schenectady Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Schenectady Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Good for short OR long term rentals!

- XL king sized living space area
- Large walk in closet
- Newly updated kitchen equipped with granite countertops and elegant wood-stained cabinetry
- Large marble bathroom
- Gleaming hardwood floors
- Amazing natural sunlight throughout the unit

Notes:
*Heat, hot water, and cold water are included in the rent (electricity, WiFi set up separately).
*Tenants on the lease will need to provide a co-signer - first months rent + one months security deposit + agency fee at lease signing.
*Please verify exact pricing when contacting - now starting at $2175!
*Units come unfurnished - furnishing options offered at an additional price.

Let me find your next apartment! You can call, email, iMessage Monday through Sunday 7am - 1am if you are interested in this listing or my other short term listings in the Financial District, Battery Park, SoHo, Tribeca, NoLita, Chinatown, Little Italy, West Village, Greenwich Village, East Village, Chelsea, Gramercy, Kips Bay, Murray Hill, Midtown, Hells Kitchen, Sutton, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Williamsburg, Park Slope, Greenpoint, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 have any available units?
111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 111 have?
Some of 111's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 currently offering any rent specials?
111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 pet-friendly?
No, 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 111 offer parking?
No, 111 does not offer parking.
Does 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 have a pool?
No, 111 does not have a pool.
Does 111 have accessible units?
No, 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 does not have units with air conditioning.
