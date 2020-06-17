Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils internet access

Good for short OR long term rentals!



- XL king sized living space area

- Large walk in closet

- Newly updated kitchen equipped with granite countertops and elegant wood-stained cabinetry

- Large marble bathroom

- Gleaming hardwood floors

- Amazing natural sunlight throughout the unit



Notes:

*Heat, hot water, and cold water are included in the rent (electricity, WiFi set up separately).

*Tenants on the lease will need to provide a co-signer - first months rent + one months security deposit + agency fee at lease signing.

*Please verify exact pricing when contacting - now starting at $2175!

*Units come unfurnished - furnishing options offered at an additional price.



