Amenities

Spacious winged 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in the heart of Boerum Hill! Close to the best of Brooklyn!



Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

- 6th-floor apartment with abundant light coming in.

- Spacious bedrooms: king and queen size each.

- Full Kitchen with stainless steel appliances (Including Dishwasher)

- Balcony

- Washer and Dryer in Unit.

- Inquire about extra storage in the building!



BUILDING FEATURE (all included with the rent at no extra cost)

- Gym

- Courtyard with grills

- Doorman

- Elevator

- Roof Deck



Pets are welcomed!