107 Boerum Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

107 Boerum Place

107 Boerum Place · (718) 280-3274
Location

107 Boerum Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,360

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Timeless one bedroom featuring ultrahigh ceilings and exposed brick !Email for video No fee + 1 month free on 12 month lease!Gross rent $2575/Net rent $2360This first floor apartment faces the rear of the building, has exposed brick, super high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher. Bedroom Fits a queen size bed plus furniture. Spacious living room. Windows throughout every room including the bathroom!Located in PRIME Cobble Hill Brooklyn, your Just 2 blocks away from Trader Joes and countless restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment.Just a couple of blocks to the F&G train at Bergen Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Boerum Place have any available units?
107 Boerum Place has a unit available for $2,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Boerum Place currently offering any rent specials?
107 Boerum Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Boerum Place pet-friendly?
No, 107 Boerum Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 107 Boerum Place offer parking?
No, 107 Boerum Place does not offer parking.
Does 107 Boerum Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Boerum Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Boerum Place have a pool?
No, 107 Boerum Place does not have a pool.
Does 107 Boerum Place have accessible units?
No, 107 Boerum Place does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Boerum Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Boerum Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Boerum Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Boerum Place does not have units with air conditioning.
