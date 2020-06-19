107 Boerum Place

Amenities

Timeless one bedroom featuring ultrahigh ceilings and exposed brick !Email for video No fee + 1 month free on 12 month lease!Gross rent $2575/Net rent $2360This first floor apartment faces the rear of the building, has exposed brick, super high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher. Bedroom Fits a queen size bed plus furniture. Spacious living room. Windows throughout every room including the bathroom!Located in PRIME Cobble Hill Brooklyn, your Just 2 blocks away from Trader Joes and countless restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment.Just a couple of blocks to the F&G train at Bergen Street.