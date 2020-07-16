All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1063 Bedford Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1063 Bedford Ave

1063 Bedford Ave · (971) 336-8348
Brooklyn
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1063 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2795 · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Stunning 2 beds in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 306419

2 Bed / 1 Bath at 1063 Bedford Ave - Unit: 2C in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Any. Nearby subway stations include: Franklin Av (A, C), Bedford - Nostrand Avs (G), Franklin Av (FS). Tall ceilings throughout the apartment. Big bedrooms with giant windows. All new kitchen with stone countertops, dishwasher and microwave. Brand new w/d in unit. Great area at the Bed-stuy/Clinton Hill border. Located on Bedford Ave, tons of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and shopping in the immediate area. Super short walk to the G train or AC trains. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Natural Light in Living Area
Washer dryer installed
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Bedford Ave have any available units?
1063 Bedford Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1063 Bedford Ave have?
Some of 1063 Bedford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Bedford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Bedford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Bedford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1063 Bedford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1063 Bedford Ave offer parking?
No, 1063 Bedford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1063 Bedford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1063 Bedford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Bedford Ave have a pool?
No, 1063 Bedford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Bedford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1063 Bedford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Bedford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 Bedford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1063 Bedford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1063 Bedford Ave has units with air conditioning.
