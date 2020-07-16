Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Stunning 2 beds in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 306419



2 Bed / 1 Bath at 1063 Bedford Ave - Unit: 2C in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Any. Nearby subway stations include: Franklin Av (A, C), Bedford - Nostrand Avs (G), Franklin Av (FS). Tall ceilings throughout the apartment. Big bedrooms with giant windows. All new kitchen with stone countertops, dishwasher and microwave. Brand new w/d in unit. Great area at the Bed-stuy/Clinton Hill border. Located on Bedford Ave, tons of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and shopping in the immediate area. Super short walk to the G train or AC trains. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



AMENITIES

High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Natural Light in Living Area

Washer dryer installed

Eat In Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306419

Property Id 306419



(RLNE5878406)