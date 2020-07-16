Amenities
Stunning 2 beds in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 306419
2 Bed / 1 Bath at 1063 Bedford Ave - Unit: 2C in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Any. Nearby subway stations include: Franklin Av (A, C), Bedford - Nostrand Avs (G), Franklin Av (FS). Tall ceilings throughout the apartment. Big bedrooms with giant windows. All new kitchen with stone countertops, dishwasher and microwave. Brand new w/d in unit. Great area at the Bed-stuy/Clinton Hill border. Located on Bedford Ave, tons of restaurants, coffee shops, bars and shopping in the immediate area. Super short walk to the G train or AC trains. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.
AMENITIES
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Natural Light in Living Area
Washer dryer installed
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
