1059 Manhattan Avenue

Watch the sunset from your own balcony! This spacious studio in this luxurious elevator building has everything - Great location, Bosch washer dryer, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, deep soaking tub, oak wood floors, and soft-close drawers and cabinets. Common roof deck, virtual doorman, and bike storage round out your luxury living experience. Speaking of the great location, you are convenient to public transportation including the India entrance of the Greenpoint stop of the G train and the Vernon Jackson stop on the 7 train, which is one stop from Grand Central. You're also convenient to the East River Ferry, Citi Bike, and buses galore. And you have the benefit of being convenient to great shops but being able to unwind in the peaceful quiet of the backside of the building. Greenpoint has something for everyone - beautiful skyline and river view park at Transmitter Park - great restaurants like Paulie Gee's, Glasserie, Ashbox and Cassanova - great bakeries like Peter Pan, Ovenly and Bakeri - great bars like Achilles Heel, Broken Land and Troost - music venues like St. Vitus and Warsaw - bookstores like Word and Archestratus. Currently available, please contact to view, or for a virtual showing.