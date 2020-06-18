All apartments in Brooklyn
1059 Manhattan Avenue

1059 Manhattan Avenue · (718) 444-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1059 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Watch the sunset from your own balcony! This spacious studio in this luxurious elevator building has everything - Great location, Bosch washer dryer, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, deep soaking tub, oak wood floors, and soft-close drawers and cabinets. Common roof deck, virtual doorman, and bike storage round out your luxury living experience. Speaking of the great location, you are convenient to public transportation including the India entrance of the Greenpoint stop of the G train and the Vernon Jackson stop on the 7 train, which is one stop from Grand Central. You're also convenient to the East River Ferry, Citi Bike, and buses galore. And you have the benefit of being convenient to great shops but being able to unwind in the peaceful quiet of the backside of the building. Greenpoint has something for everyone - beautiful skyline and river view park at Transmitter Park - great restaurants like Paulie Gee's, Glasserie, Ashbox and Cassanova - great bakeries like Peter Pan, Ovenly and Bakeri - great bars like Achilles Heel, Broken Land and Troost - music venues like St. Vitus and Warsaw - bookstores like Word and Archestratus. Currently available, please contact to view, or for a virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
1059 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 1059 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1059 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1059 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1059 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
