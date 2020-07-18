1042 FLUSHING AVE.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Modern and Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with epic roof top and in building laundry room!Modern design apartment, large bedrooms with closets and windows! Tall ceiling unit! great for lofts, Gigantic windows in all bedrooms plus oversized closet space! all rooms will fit queen size beds plus furniture!- Located right on the East Williamsburg and Bushwick border, the J M Z trains at Flushing Ave stop and Morgan Ave L area is dope with many food / hang out spots and famous night life around!, Roberta's pizza and more!HUGE!! Big 3 bedrooms, each with large windows and closetsCentral air and heatHardwood floorsStainless steal modern kitchen appliancesTall ceiling (top, 3rd floor apartment)Video intercom system, Epic roof top viewsGorgeous garden / backyardShowing by appointment.Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedCentral air and heatLaundry in buildingRoof DeckGardenCourtyardNO FEE.