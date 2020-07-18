All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1042 FLUSHING AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1042 FLUSHING AVE.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

1042 FLUSHING AVE.

1042 Flushing Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1042 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Modern and Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with epic roof top and in building laundry room!Modern design apartment, large bedrooms with closets and windows! Tall ceiling unit! great for lofts, Gigantic windows in all bedrooms plus oversized closet space! all rooms will fit queen size beds plus furniture!- Located right on the East Williamsburg and Bushwick border, the J M Z trains at Flushing Ave stop and Morgan Ave L area is dope with many food / hang out spots and famous night life around!, Roberta's pizza and more!HUGE!! Big 3 bedrooms, each with large windows and closetsCentral air and heatHardwood floorsStainless steal modern kitchen appliancesTall ceiling (top, 3rd floor apartment)Video intercom system, Epic roof top viewsGorgeous garden / backyardShowing by appointment.Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedCentral air and heatLaundry in buildingRoof DeckGardenCourtyardNO FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have any available units?
1042 FLUSHING AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have?
Some of 1042 FLUSHING AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 FLUSHING AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1042 FLUSHING AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 FLUSHING AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. offer parking?
No, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have a pool?
No, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 FLUSHING AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1042 FLUSHING AVE. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1042 FLUSHING AVE.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity