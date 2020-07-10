All apartments in Brooklyn
1033 Flushing Ave
1033 Flushing Ave

1033 Flushing Avenue · (718) 831-6998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1033 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Williamsburg

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1033 Flushing Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
Beautiful 1 bedroom in East WilliamsburgFeatures central A/C, dishwasher, laundry in unit, maple floors, stainless steel appliancesSteps to Morgan L TrainLots of coffee shops, bars etc nearbyPhotos are of similar unit in building

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Flushing Ave have any available units?
1033 Flushing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1033 Flushing Ave have?
Some of 1033 Flushing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Flushing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Flushing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Flushing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Flushing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Flushing Ave offer parking?
No, 1033 Flushing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Flushing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Flushing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Flushing Ave have a pool?
No, 1033 Flushing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Flushing Ave have accessible units?
No, 1033 Flushing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Flushing Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Flushing Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Flushing Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Flushing Ave has units with air conditioning.
