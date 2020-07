Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM IN A CHARMING PRE-WAR BUILDING. JUST A FEW BLOCKS TO BROOKLYN COLLEGE.



Building Features:

- Renovated stand-alone kitchen, S/S appliances being installed

- King size bedroom

- Spacious living room

- Renovated bathroom

- Short walk to 2, 5 trains at Flatbush Ave

- Central location close to shopping, entertainment

- Pets are welcome

- Ground fl apartment

- Hardwood floors



REQUIREMENTS:

- Income 35X the rent

- Credit of at least 680

- Established rental history

- Personal guarantors accepted



Why Rent Through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- FREE mobile rent payments (no more hassles of paying rent by checks)

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.



(RLNE4967356)