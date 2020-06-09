101 Lafayette Ave.

Amenities
This apartment is for sublet. Will only rent to non-smokers.
About:
The apartment is a studio apartment with a separate kitchen. It has great light and treetop view. The kitchen has a dishwasher, microwave and new stove/oven and granite countertops. There is air conditioning and a remote control ceiling fan. There is a large closet. The bathroom has faux marble floors. The images were taken during another tenants occupancy-there is no T.V. and dresser. Wifi, AC and fan on premises. Cable ready.
The Griffin is a highly known 24/7 doorman building with elevators, laundry facilities in the basement. It is just one block to the C, G trains and very close to the Atlantic Ave. 2,3,4,5,N,R,etc. stops and the Dekalb stops. The Griffin building is a historic landmark prewar building on the same block as the Fort Greene park. It is very quiet inside the apartment.
Terms:
1. Furnished apartment with (futon, chaise lounge from Boconcept, expandable wood table, and full sized bed.
2. There is a coat closet that I store stuff in. This is not available for use since it is full.
3. Non-smoking apartment. Cats ok
4. Deposit 1 month depending on length of contract
5. All utilities included