101 Lafayette Ave.
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

101 Lafayette Ave.

101 Lafayette Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
This apartment is for sublet. Will only rent to non-smokers.

About:
The apartment is a studio apartment with a separate kitchen. It has great light and treetop view. The kitchen has a dishwasher, microwave and new stove/oven and granite countertops. There is air conditioning and a remote control ceiling fan. There is a large closet. The bathroom has faux marble floors. The images were taken during another tenants occupancy-there is no T.V. and dresser. Wifi, AC and fan on premises. Cable ready.

The Griffin is a highly known 24/7 doorman building with elevators, laundry facilities in the basement. It is just one block to the C, G trains and very close to the Atlantic Ave. 2,3,4,5,N,R,etc. stops and the Dekalb stops. The Griffin building is a historic landmark prewar building on the same block as the Fort Greene park. It is very quiet inside the apartment.

Terms:
1. Furnished apartment with (futon, chaise lounge from Boconcept, expandable wood table, and full sized bed.

2. There is a coat closet that I store stuff in. This is not available for use since it is full.

3. Non-smoking apartment. Cats ok

4. Deposit 1 month depending on length of contract

5. All utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

