101 Lafayette Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator on-site laundry internet access

This apartment is for sublet. Will only rent to non-smokers.



About:

The apartment is a studio apartment with a separate kitchen. It has great light and treetop view. The kitchen has a dishwasher, microwave and new stove/oven and granite countertops. There is air conditioning and a remote control ceiling fan. There is a large closet. The bathroom has faux marble floors. The images were taken during another tenants occupancy-there is no T.V. and dresser. Wifi, AC and fan on premises. Cable ready.



The Griffin is a highly known 24/7 doorman building with elevators, laundry facilities in the basement. It is just one block to the C, G trains and very close to the Atlantic Ave. 2,3,4,5,N,R,etc. stops and the Dekalb stops. The Griffin building is a historic landmark prewar building on the same block as the Fort Greene park. It is very quiet inside the apartment.



Terms:

1. Furnished apartment with (futon, chaise lounge from Boconcept, expandable wood table, and full sized bed.



2. There is a coat closet that I store stuff in. This is not available for use since it is full.



3. Non-smoking apartment. Cats ok



4. Deposit 1 month depending on length of contract



5. All utilities included