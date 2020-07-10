All apartments in Brooklyn
101 Jewel Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

101 Jewel Street

101 Jewel Street · (718) 834-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Jewel Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2R · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Top floor True 2 bed plus den railroad-style apartment features large windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, molding, living room off of the spacious and sunny kitchen that also will feature an under counter w/d. Not to mention, you're just 6 mins to the G train at Nassau Avenue and an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Cats OK. Welcome home! Did we mention it is No fee !

Here is the link for Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/5fDuqXzi8KE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Jewel Street have any available units?
101 Jewel Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Jewel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Jewel Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Jewel Street offer parking?
No, 101 Jewel Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Jewel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Jewel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Jewel Street have a pool?
No, 101 Jewel Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Jewel Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Jewel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Jewel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Jewel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Jewel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Jewel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
