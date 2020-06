Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a spacious full-floor, three-bedroom apartment with an open layout. It is located on the second floor of a residential tree-lined block in Bushwick. The apartment is a true three-bedroom with decorative fireplaces and lots of amazing sunlight.



Conveniently located near the M train at Central Ave or the J line on Kosciuszko St.



This apartment is situated between Archie's Pizza, Le Garage, and tons of cafes to keep you caffeinated.



Please contact me with any inquiries. Seeking an ASAP to July 1st move in. Heat and hot water included. Guarantors accepted. Pets on a case-by-case basis.