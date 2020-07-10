100 Remsen Street

Amenities
Brooklyn Heights. Very spacious 1 bedroom in the heart of Brooklyn Heights with additional basement storage. Elevator building with laundry and part time doorman ( weekdays 9-5pm) Bright large apartment with great exposures and open views ( eastern and southern)Large living room/Dining area can accommodate living room furniture and a large dining room table. Great apartment for entertaining. Wood floors,recently renovated ( NO DISHWASHER IN KITCHEN) , built in air conditioners, all utilities included, part time doorman and laundry room in the basement. Available September 1st for move in or later. Pets on approval $3350* RENT INCLUDES, HEAT,HOT WATER, GAS and ELECTRICITY. COOP BOARD APPROVAL.