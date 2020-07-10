All apartments in Brooklyn
100 Remsen Street

100 Remsen Street · (718) 923-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7F · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Brooklyn Heights. Very spacious 1 bedroom in the heart of Brooklyn Heights with additional basement storage. Elevator building with laundry and part time doorman ( weekdays 9-5pm) Bright large apartment with great exposures and open views ( eastern and southern)Large living room/Dining area can accommodate living room furniture and a large dining room table. Great apartment for entertaining. Wood floors,recently renovated ( NO DISHWASHER IN KITCHEN) , built in air conditioners, all utilities included, part time doorman and laundry room in the basement. Available September 1st for move in or later. Pets on approval $3350* RENT INCLUDES, HEAT,HOT WATER, GAS and ELECTRICITY. COOP BOARD APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Remsen Street have any available units?
100 Remsen Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Remsen Street have?
Some of 100 Remsen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Remsen Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Remsen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Remsen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Remsen Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 Remsen Street offer parking?
No, 100 Remsen Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Remsen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Remsen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Remsen Street have a pool?
No, 100 Remsen Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Remsen Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Remsen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Remsen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Remsen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Remsen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Remsen Street has units with air conditioning.
