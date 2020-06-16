All apartments in Brooklyn
100 Gold Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

100 Gold Street

100 Gold Street · (347) 982-7003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Vinegar Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
bike storage
**5 Month Lease Assignment***This is it. I recommend you schedule a viewing as soon as possible. Luxurious and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Dumbo. This sun flooded home has modern features such as an open kitchen with Caesarstone countertops & top-of the line appliances, beautiful bathroom with white wall tiles, Resin stone flooring & deep soaking tub. Additional apartment features include white oak hardwood floors, ample closet space, video-intercom/virtual doorman, your own washer/dryer unit! TO VIEW CALL IRINA 347-982-7003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Gold Street have any available units?
100 Gold Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 100 Gold Street have?
Some of 100 Gold Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Gold Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Gold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Gold Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Gold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 100 Gold Street offer parking?
No, 100 Gold Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Gold Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Gold Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Gold Street have a pool?
No, 100 Gold Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Gold Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Gold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Gold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Gold Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Gold Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Gold Street does not have units with air conditioning.
