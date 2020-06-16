100 Gold Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym green community

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym green community bike storage

**5 Month Lease Assignment***This is it. I recommend you schedule a viewing as soon as possible. Luxurious and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Dumbo. This sun flooded home has modern features such as an open kitchen with Caesarstone countertops & top-of the line appliances, beautiful bathroom with white wall tiles, Resin stone flooring & deep soaking tub. Additional apartment features include white oak hardwood floors, ample closet space, video-intercom/virtual doorman, your own washer/dryer unit! TO VIEW CALL IRINA 347-982-7003