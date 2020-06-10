All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

10 Nevins Street

10 Nevins Street · (631) 387-2502
Location

10 Nevins Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5K · Avail. now

$3,185

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Welcome to 10 Nevins Street in downtown Brooklyn - a Luxury alcove studio/junior one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn. This elegant home features, wide plank oak hardwood flooring, in-unit Bosch washer/dryer. The earthy, elegant kitchen features custom rift oak cabinetry, concrete-hued Caesarstone countertop, Taj Mahal stone backsplash, all highlighted by antique brass hardware, outfitted with paneled high-end appliances. The bathroom is graced with Santa Marina stone tile walls, Waterworks fixtures, and an oak vanity with Fior di Bosco countertops. The building itself offers residents' lounge, located in a soaring space with 22-foot ceilings, a fireplace, pool table, and screening area. The rooftop lounge features idyllic views, with lounging and dining areas, and BBQ grills. Wellness amenities include a 40-foot indoor swimming pool and fitness center with a yoga room. Private dining room, Parking, a playroom, pet spa, package room with cold storage, private storage, and bike storage. All of this plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Nevins Street have any available units?
10 Nevins Street has a unit available for $3,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Nevins Street have?
Some of 10 Nevins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Nevins Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Nevins Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Nevins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Nevins Street is pet friendly.
Does 10 Nevins Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Nevins Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Nevins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Nevins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Nevins Street have a pool?
Yes, 10 Nevins Street has a pool.
Does 10 Nevins Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Nevins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Nevins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Nevins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Nevins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Nevins Street does not have units with air conditioning.
