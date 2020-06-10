Amenities

Welcome to 10 Nevins Street in downtown Brooklyn - a Luxury alcove studio/junior one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn. This elegant home features, wide plank oak hardwood flooring, in-unit Bosch washer/dryer. The earthy, elegant kitchen features custom rift oak cabinetry, concrete-hued Caesarstone countertop, Taj Mahal stone backsplash, all highlighted by antique brass hardware, outfitted with paneled high-end appliances. The bathroom is graced with Santa Marina stone tile walls, Waterworks fixtures, and an oak vanity with Fior di Bosco countertops. The building itself offers residents' lounge, located in a soaring space with 22-foot ceilings, a fireplace, pool table, and screening area. The rooftop lounge features idyllic views, with lounging and dining areas, and BBQ grills. Wellness amenities include a 40-foot indoor swimming pool and fitness center with a yoga room. Private dining room, Parking, a playroom, pet spa, package room with cold storage, private storage, and bike storage. All of this plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes on more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome Home!