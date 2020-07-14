All apartments in Bronx
The Ross
The Ross

153 E 165th St · (650) 835-1132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY 10452

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03F · Avail. now

$1,946

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ross.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
Located just off of the Grand Concourse, the Ross is situated in a perfect location of South Bronx apartments and still just minutes away from Manhattan. The Ross stands right around the corner from the beautifully-designed Bronx Museum of the Arts, which exhibits unique artwork and attracts people from all over New York. Our building is also situated near the newly-built Yankee Stadium - a major attraction for locals and tourist. Residents can also easily access nearby supermarkets, malls, and adjacent parks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ross have any available units?
The Ross has a unit available for $1,946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Ross have?
Some of The Ross's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ross currently offering any rent specials?
The Ross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ross pet-friendly?
No, The Ross is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does The Ross offer parking?
Yes, The Ross offers parking.
Does The Ross have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ross have a pool?
No, The Ross does not have a pool.
Does The Ross have accessible units?
No, The Ross does not have accessible units.
Does The Ross have units with dishwashers?
No, The Ross does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Ross have units with air conditioning?
No, The Ross does not have units with air conditioning.
