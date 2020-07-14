Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry

Located just off of the Grand Concourse, the Ross is situated in a perfect location of South Bronx apartments and still just minutes away from Manhattan. The Ross stands right around the corner from the beautifully-designed Bronx Museum of the Arts, which exhibits unique artwork and attracts people from all over New York. Our building is also situated near the newly-built Yankee Stadium - a major attraction for locals and tourist. Residents can also easily access nearby supermarkets, malls, and adjacent parks.