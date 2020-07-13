Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator garage parking gym doorman internet access lobby

Welcome to the The Grand a 24-hour doorman building standing sixteen stories tall on the Grand Concourse. Enter a refined lobby furnished with contemporary details and modern decor. Enjoy a 24-hour on-site fitness center sporting new equipment and technology. Manhattan has never been closer with the D and B lines just steps away from this South Bronx real estate - allowing easy access to Manhattan in just 20 minutes. For Bronx-Lebanon employees your commute is a short 2-minute walk. Enjoy the luxury of having our doorman accept and store your packages until ready for pick up. Our building provides an indoor garage that permits easy access to the Cross Bronx.