All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like
The Grand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
The Grand
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

The Grand

1770 Grand Concourse · (831) 219-2408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457
Mount Hope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 06K · Avail. now

$1,651

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 03E · Avail. now

$2,017

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grand.

Amenities

garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
gym
doorman
internet access
lobby
Welcome to the The Grand a 24-hour doorman building standing sixteen stories tall on the Grand Concourse. Enter a refined lobby furnished with contemporary details and modern decor. Enjoy a 24-hour on-site fitness center sporting new equipment and technology. Manhattan has never been closer with the D and B lines just steps away from this South Bronx real estate - allowing easy access to Manhattan in just 20 minutes. For Bronx-Lebanon employees your commute is a short 2-minute walk. Enjoy the luxury of having our doorman accept and store your packages until ready for pick up. Our building provides an indoor garage that permits easy access to the Cross Bronx.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $275/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Grand have any available units?
The Grand has 2 units available starting at $1,651 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Grand have?
Some of The Grand's amenities include garage, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grand currently offering any rent specials?
The Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grand pet-friendly?
No, The Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does The Grand offer parking?
Yes, The Grand offers parking.
Does The Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grand have a pool?
No, The Grand does not have a pool.
Does The Grand have accessible units?
No, The Grand does not have accessible units.
Does The Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, The Grand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Grand has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse VillageHighbridgePelham ParkwayMorris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan CollegeCollege of Mount Saint VincentFordham UniversityCUNY Bronx Community College