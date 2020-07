Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator garage parking on-site laundry doorman

The Capri it kind of rolls off the tongue, doesn't it? Featuring a 24-hour doorman with a garage and on-site laundry, this is the new place to call your home. Enter a refined lobby furnished with contemporary details and modern decor. You can even enjoy the luxury of having our doorman accept and store your packages until you're ready to pick up. Manhattan is only a few stops away and get out of the city quickly with easy access to the Cross Bronx Expressway.