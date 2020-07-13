Sheridan Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage elevator e-payments some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator garage parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Walk through a beautiful Art Deco lobby to enter 930 Sheridan. Our building is conveniently located near lively parks and nearby transportation. Residents can walk to the local bus or nearby 4, B and D trains providing a quick 20-minute commute to Manhattan. The buildings units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens and beautiful views. Enjoy brightly sunlit apartments featuring upgraded appliances and polished finishes. 930 Sheridan features an attended indoor garage and laundry facilities available to all tenants. Our buildings are maintained by live-in resident managers offering on-site maintenance and assistance.