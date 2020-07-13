930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451 Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Price and availability
VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 05G · Avail. now
$1,699
Studio · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Plaza.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Walk through a beautiful Art Deco lobby to enter 930 Sheridan. Our building is conveniently located near lively parks and nearby transportation. Residents can walk to the local bus or nearby 4, B and D trains providing a quick 20-minute commute to Manhattan. The buildings units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens and beautiful views. Enjoy brightly sunlit apartments featuring upgraded appliances and polished finishes. 930 Sheridan features an attended indoor garage and laundry facilities available to all tenants. Our buildings are maintained by live-in resident managers offering on-site maintenance and assistance.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.