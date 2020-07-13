All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Sheridan Plaza

930 Sheridan Avenue · (859) 534-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451
Fleetwood - Concourse Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 05G · Avail. now

$1,699

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheridan Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Walk through a beautiful Art Deco lobby to enter 930 Sheridan. Our building is conveniently located near lively parks and nearby transportation. Residents can walk to the local bus or nearby 4, B and D trains providing a quick 20-minute commute to Manhattan. The buildings units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens and beautiful views. Enjoy brightly sunlit apartments featuring upgraded appliances and polished finishes. 930 Sheridan features an attended indoor garage and laundry facilities available to all tenants. Our buildings are maintained by live-in resident managers offering on-site maintenance and assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sheridan Plaza have any available units?
Sheridan Plaza has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sheridan Plaza have?
Some of Sheridan Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheridan Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Sheridan Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheridan Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Sheridan Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does Sheridan Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Sheridan Plaza offers parking.
Does Sheridan Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sheridan Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheridan Plaza have a pool?
No, Sheridan Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Sheridan Plaza have accessible units?
No, Sheridan Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Sheridan Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, Sheridan Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sheridan Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, Sheridan Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

