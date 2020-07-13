Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel air conditioning elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator garage parking on-site laundry online portal

Indulge yourself with the newly renovated and thoughtfully-designed Pelham Parkway apartments of Pelham Terrace. Featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern furnishings with many units enjoying balcony and outdoor space views of the lush Pelham Park. With all these amazing characteristics, the parking garage and on-site laundry facility is the cherry on top!