Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Pelham Terrace

1540 Pelham Parkway South · (727) 245-9139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461
Morris Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01B · Avail. now

$1,899

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 03A · Avail. now

$1,949

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 03J · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01E · Avail. now

$2,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 05G · Avail. now

$2,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pelham Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
Indulge yourself with the newly renovated and thoughtfully-designed Pelham Parkway apartments of Pelham Terrace. Featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern furnishings with many units enjoying balcony and outdoor space views of the lush Pelham Park. With all these amazing characteristics, the parking garage and on-site laundry facility is the cherry on top!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pelham Terrace have any available units?
Pelham Terrace has 5 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pelham Terrace have?
Some of Pelham Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pelham Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Pelham Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pelham Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Pelham Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does Pelham Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Pelham Terrace offers parking.
Does Pelham Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pelham Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pelham Terrace have a pool?
No, Pelham Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Pelham Terrace have accessible units?
No, Pelham Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Pelham Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Pelham Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pelham Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pelham Terrace has units with air conditioning.

