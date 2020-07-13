1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10461 Morris Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 01B · Avail. now
$1,899
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 03A · Avail. now
$1,949
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Unit 03J · Avail. now
$2,049
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
Unit 01E · Avail. now
$2,449
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Unit 05G · Avail. now
$2,599
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pelham Terrace.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
Indulge yourself with the newly renovated and thoughtfully-designed Pelham Parkway apartments of Pelham Terrace. Featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, modern furnishings with many units enjoying balcony and outdoor space views of the lush Pelham Park. With all these amazing characteristics, the parking garage and on-site laundry facility is the cherry on top!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Pelham Terrace have any available units?
Pelham Terrace has 5 units available starting at $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pelham Terrace have?
Some of Pelham Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pelham Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Pelham Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.