Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage elevator some paid utils range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator garage parking on-site laundry

The Pelham Parkway apartments at our Pelham Place building are newly renovated and thoughtfully redesigned. Many apartments feature balconies or generous outdoor spaces that overlook the luscious Pelham Park. With amazing features such as hardwood floors, stainless steel, modern furnishings, garage parking, and on-site laundry facilities, Pelham Terrace is the best option for your Bronx living.