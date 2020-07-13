All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Noonan Towers

939 Woodycrest Avenue · (715) 972-7341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
Highbridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,636

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,904

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,653

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Noonan Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
key fob access
Located just minutes away from the renowned Yankee Stadium, Noonan Towers maintains an elegant pre-war faade with a lobby boasting intricate decorative moldings. These Grand Concourse apartments feature on-site laundry facilities and a live-in resident manager who helps maintain the pristine condition of the building. The beautiful building features apartment units with hardwood floors, spacious kitchens and immense sunlight. Legend has it that the iconic Yankee baseball player, Babe Ruth, once lived in this building. Noonan Towers is conveniently situated near local buses and the B and D trains, creating an easy 15-minute commute to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per App
Deposit: 1 Month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Noonan Towers have any available units?
Noonan Towers has 3 units available starting at $1,636 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Noonan Towers have?
Some of Noonan Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Noonan Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Noonan Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Noonan Towers pet-friendly?
No, Noonan Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does Noonan Towers offer parking?
Yes, Noonan Towers offers parking.
Does Noonan Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Noonan Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Noonan Towers have a pool?
No, Noonan Towers does not have a pool.
Does Noonan Towers have accessible units?
No, Noonan Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Noonan Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Noonan Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Noonan Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Noonan Towers has units with air conditioning.

