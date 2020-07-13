Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry key fob access

Located just minutes away from the renowned Yankee Stadium, Noonan Towers maintains an elegant pre-war faade with a lobby boasting intricate decorative moldings. These Grand Concourse apartments feature on-site laundry facilities and a live-in resident manager who helps maintain the pristine condition of the building. The beautiful building features apartment units with hardwood floors, spacious kitchens and immense sunlight. Legend has it that the iconic Yankee baseball player, Babe Ruth, once lived in this building. Noonan Towers is conveniently situated near local buses and the B and D trains, creating an easy 15-minute commute to Manhattan.