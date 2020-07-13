Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Noonan Towers.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
key fob access
Located just minutes away from the renowned Yankee Stadium, Noonan Towers maintains an elegant pre-war faade with a lobby boasting intricate decorative moldings. These Grand Concourse apartments feature on-site laundry facilities and a live-in resident manager who helps maintain the pristine condition of the building. The beautiful building features apartment units with hardwood floors, spacious kitchens and immense sunlight. Legend has it that the iconic Yankee baseball player, Babe Ruth, once lived in this building. Noonan Towers is conveniently situated near local buses and the B and D trains, creating an easy 15-minute commute to Manhattan.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per App
Deposit: 1 Month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Noonan Towers have any available units?
What amenities does Noonan Towers have?
Is Noonan Towers currently offering any rent specials?
