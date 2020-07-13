All apartments in Bronx
Fordham Terrace
Fordham Terrace

2400 Webb Ave · (813) 413-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06D · Avail. now

$1,616

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fordham Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Fordham Terrace is located along the tree-lined street tucked away in a quiet atmosphere. Enter our newly redesigned entrance and lobby displaying contemporary finishes. You'll quickly notice the properties grounds are impeccably maintained and award the building an elegant ambiance. Enjoy easy access to Manhattan via the 4 train. Take advantage of our indoor garage parking providing residents easy access to local highways. Feel free to reach out to one of our Goldfarb Bronx realtors

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to at least one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: Rental insurance required.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: $250/month + tax per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fordham Terrace have any available units?
Fordham Terrace has a unit available for $1,616 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fordham Terrace have?
Some of Fordham Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fordham Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Fordham Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fordham Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Fordham Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does Fordham Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Fordham Terrace offers parking.
Does Fordham Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fordham Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fordham Terrace have a pool?
No, Fordham Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Fordham Terrace have accessible units?
No, Fordham Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Fordham Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Fordham Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fordham Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Fordham Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

