Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fordham Terrace.
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Fordham Terrace is located along the tree-lined street tucked away in a quiet atmosphere. Enter our newly redesigned entrance and lobby displaying contemporary finishes. You'll quickly notice the properties grounds are impeccably maintained and award the building an elegant ambiance. Enjoy easy access to Manhattan via the 4 train. Take advantage of our indoor garage parking providing residents easy access to local highways. Feel free to reach out to one of our Goldfarb Bronx realtors
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 or 24 months
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to at least one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: Rental insurance required.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking garage: $250/month + tax per month.