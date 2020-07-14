Amenities

Detailed with custom engraved pillars, Cedar Arms’ beautifully decorated lobbies are the perfect entrances to your new home. The buildings are delicately lined with maintained landscaping and shrubbery. The buildings’ units feature hardwood floors, bright kitchens, and beautiful natural scenery. Live directly next to the river, where you can enjoy waterfront river views. Cedar Arms features on-site laundry facilities and live-in resident manager. The building is conveniently located only steps away from local buses and walking distance from the Metro North and near the 1 and 4 trains - allowing you to access Manhattan in only 20 minutes.