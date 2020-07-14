All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like Cedar Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
Cedar Arms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Cedar Arms

2175 Cedar Avenue · (213) 699-5546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY 10468
University Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03D · Avail. now

$1,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
elevator
smoke-free community
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
new construction
smoke-free community
Detailed with custom engraved pillars, Cedar Arms’ beautifully decorated lobbies are the perfect entrances to your new home. The buildings are delicately lined with maintained landscaping and shrubbery. The buildings’ units feature hardwood floors, bright kitchens, and beautiful natural scenery. Live directly next to the river, where you can enjoy waterfront river views. Cedar Arms features on-site laundry facilities and live-in resident manager. The building is conveniently located only steps away from local buses and walking distance from the Metro North and near the 1 and 4 trains - allowing you to access Manhattan in only 20 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: 1 Month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Arms have any available units?
Cedar Arms has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cedar Arms have?
Some of Cedar Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Arms pet-friendly?
No, Cedar Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does Cedar Arms offer parking?
No, Cedar Arms does not offer parking.
Does Cedar Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Arms have a pool?
No, Cedar Arms does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Arms have accessible units?
No, Cedar Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedar Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Arms have units with air conditioning?
No, Cedar Arms does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cedar Arms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity