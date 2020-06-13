All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:42 PM

909 Sheridan Avenue

909 Sheridan Avenue · (212) 000-0000
Location

909 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10451
Fleetwood - Concourse Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-G · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONSUNNY & SPACIOUSENTRY FOYERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent services.Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with ENTRY FOYER. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and SEPARATE WINDOWED KITCHEN , this sunny 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT CONCOURSE is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is brand new with QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and soft close cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom includes MARBLE tiled floors in an elegant herringbone pattern, ceramic tiled walls, and storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 4 B D Subways and Bx6 Bx13 Bx1 Bx2 Bx32 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of the Grand Concourse, Yankee Stadium, New York Public Library and the Concourse Plaza where you can find banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
909 Sheridan Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 909 Sheridan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
909 Sheridan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 909 Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 909 Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 909 Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Sheridan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
