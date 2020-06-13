909 Sheridan Avenue

Amenities

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONSUNNY & SPACIOUSENTRY FOYERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent services.Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with ENTRY FOYER. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and SEPARATE WINDOWED KITCHEN , this sunny 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT CONCOURSE is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is brand new with QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and soft close cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom includes MARBLE tiled floors in an elegant herringbone pattern, ceramic tiled walls, and storage in both the vanity and medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 4 B D Subways and Bx6 Bx13 Bx1 Bx2 Bx32 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of the Grand Concourse, Yankee Stadium, New York Public Library and the Concourse Plaza where you can find banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping.