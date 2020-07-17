All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

780 Pelham Parkway

780 Pelham Parkway South · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY 10462
Pelham Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-5 · Avail. now

$2,251

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
rent controlled
No Fee, Beautiful 2 Bedroom Now Available!

This is a rent stabilized unit with a minimum income requirement of 36x the rent ($81,036) based on your household annual income after taxes. The gross rent is $2,251.

Unit has been cleaned and is ready for immediate move-in!

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Apartment E5 is a two-bedroom home featuring a beautiful courtyard towards the entrance of the building. The unit has a stunning open layout concept, a sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.

Ideally situated in the heart of Pelham Parkway, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at Lydig Coffee House. Top off your night with drinks at EZ Grill NYC. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Walgreens on White Plains Rd. Just steps from the 2 and 5 trains- making your commute a breeze. You will also come to love the proximity this building has being set right near the Bronx Zoo and Botanical Garden- making weekends overwhelmingly more entertaining.

No matter your need with availability from studios to 2 bedroom options! 780 Pelham Parkway is your getaway from the world, and a perfect place to call home.

-Photos are of actual unit
-Accept all forms of legal income

Equal Housing Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Pelham Parkway have any available units?
780 Pelham Parkway has a unit available for $2,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Pelham Parkway have?
Some of 780 Pelham Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, rent controlled, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Pelham Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
780 Pelham Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Pelham Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 780 Pelham Parkway offer parking?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 780 Pelham Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Pelham Parkway have a pool?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 780 Pelham Parkway have accessible units?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Pelham Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Pelham Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Pelham Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
