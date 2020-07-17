All apartments in Bronx
640 W 237TH ST.
640 W 237TH ST.

640 West 237th Street · (908) 246-8472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 West 237th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Living on a grand scale high above the Hudson River in this two bedroom two and half bathroom residence at the Solaria Riverdale. Oversized balcony, Open plan living -dining, corner sun filled space, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry, high end appliances, granite counter-tops. Jerusalem stone, radiant heat, Floor-ceiling windows. Master Bathroom radiant floor heat, his/her sinks, recessed medicine cabinets, frameless glass shower/soaking tub. Community room, gym, roof deck panorama, private telescope observatory. Unit has a washer/dryer. Unit faces East and South Views of the Hudson River! Common charges include Heat, Water, Cooking Gas, Sewer and Garbage. Building buys electricity from ConEd in bulk and shares the savings with residences at a discount. Building is hard wired and ready for FIOs, prospective buyer should check availability with Verizon. Easy to show, contact exclusive agent James Endress of Absolute Properties NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 W 237TH ST. have any available units?
640 W 237TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 640 W 237TH ST. have?
Some of 640 W 237TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 W 237TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
640 W 237TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 W 237TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 640 W 237TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 640 W 237TH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 640 W 237TH ST. offers parking.
Does 640 W 237TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 W 237TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 W 237TH ST. have a pool?
No, 640 W 237TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 640 W 237TH ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 640 W 237TH ST. has accessible units.
Does 640 W 237TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 W 237TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 W 237TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 640 W 237TH ST. has units with air conditioning.
