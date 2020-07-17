640 W 237TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

Living on a grand scale high above the Hudson River in this two bedroom two and half bathroom residence at the Solaria Riverdale. Oversized balcony, Open plan living -dining, corner sun filled space, cherry wood kitchen cabinetry, high end appliances, granite counter-tops. Jerusalem stone, radiant heat, Floor-ceiling windows. Master Bathroom radiant floor heat, his/her sinks, recessed medicine cabinets, frameless glass shower/soaking tub. Community room, gym, roof deck panorama, private telescope observatory. Unit has a washer/dryer. Unit faces East and South Views of the Hudson River! Common charges include Heat, Water, Cooking Gas, Sewer and Garbage. Building buys electricity from ConEd in bulk and shares the savings with residences at a discount. Building is hard wired and ready for FIOs, prospective buyer should check availability with Verizon. Easy to show, contact exclusive agent James Endress of Absolute Properties NYC.