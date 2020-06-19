All apartments in Bronx
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
562 Bolton Avenue
562 Bolton Avenue

562 Bolton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

562 Bolton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely gut renovated 2 bedroom apartment featuring ALL new floors, kitchen, ss appliances, bathroom, and recessed lighting. No pets/no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

