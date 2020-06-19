Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 562 Bolton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
562 Bolton Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
562 Bolton Avenue
562 Bolton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
562 Bolton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely gut renovated 2 bedroom apartment featuring ALL new floors, kitchen, ss appliances, bathroom, and recessed lighting. No pets/no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 562 Bolton Avenue have any available units?
562 Bolton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bronx, NY
.
What amenities does 562 Bolton Avenue have?
Some of 562 Bolton Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 562 Bolton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
562 Bolton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Bolton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 562 Bolton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bronx
.
Does 562 Bolton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 562 Bolton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 562 Bolton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Bolton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Bolton Avenue have a pool?
No, 562 Bolton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 562 Bolton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 562 Bolton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Bolton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 Bolton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Bolton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Bolton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
Similar Pages
Bronx 1 Bedrooms
Bronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with Garage
Bronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
White Plains, NY
Union City, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
University Heights
Fordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse Village
Highbridge
Pelham Parkway
Morris Park
Pelham Gardens
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY Lehman College
Manhattan College
College of Mount Saint Vincent
Fordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College