500 West 235th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!



Apartment 1G is a two-bedroom home featuring a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.



Welcome to your new home located in the Riverdale neighborhood. Within walking distance are multiple transportation services, such as local busses to the major subway lines such as the 1 train and a connector bus to Metro North's Spuyten Duyvil rail station, which provides easy access to Manhattan. With several top rated nearby schools and colleges, it is an ideal location for students of all ages. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with CTown Supermarkets and River Plaza. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite all in the heart of Riverdale. For the last handful of years the Bronx has been an up and coming, more affordable solution to living in Manhattan. However that era is over, The Bronx is Now! Make it official and enjoy the best of both worlds living in Riverdale.



-Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease



Equal Housing Opportunity