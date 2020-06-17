All apartments in Bronx
500 West 235th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

500 West 235th Street

500 West 235th Street · (646) 532-3221 ext. 121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 West 235th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-G · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!

Apartment 1G is a two-bedroom home featuring a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.

Welcome to your new home located in the Riverdale neighborhood. Within walking distance are multiple transportation services, such as local busses to the major subway lines such as the 1 train and a connector bus to Metro North's Spuyten Duyvil rail station, which provides easy access to Manhattan. With several top rated nearby schools and colleges, it is an ideal location for students of all ages. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with CTown Supermarkets and River Plaza. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite all in the heart of Riverdale. For the last handful of years the Bronx has been an up and coming, more affordable solution to living in Manhattan. However that era is over, The Bronx is Now! Make it official and enjoy the best of both worlds living in Riverdale.

-Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 West 235th Street have any available units?
500 West 235th Street has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 500 West 235th Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 West 235th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 West 235th Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 West 235th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 500 West 235th Street offer parking?
No, 500 West 235th Street does not offer parking.
Does 500 West 235th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 West 235th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 West 235th Street have a pool?
No, 500 West 235th Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 West 235th Street have accessible units?
No, 500 West 235th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 West 235th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 West 235th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 West 235th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 West 235th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
