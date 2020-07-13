490 E 189TH ST.

Amenities

Come Check out this all new beautifully renovated NO FEE 1br unit in the heart of Fordham!! Located at East 189th Street between Washington & Bathgate Avenues. Take a virtual tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fD5SDP7GAq8Kitchen is modern and with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet/counter space.Bedroom is king sized and south facing. Plenty of room for additional bedroom furniture.Just steps to Fordham university, St Barnabas Hospital, metro north station. Convenient to local buses, 4, 2, B & D train lines. Walking distance to local shop, supermarkets.Minimum Income of $65,000 individually or combined and 650 credit score required. Virtual Tours Available.