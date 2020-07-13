All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 490 E 189TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
490 E 189TH ST.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

490 E 189TH ST.

490 East 189th Street · (646) 496-6562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

490 East 189th Street, Bronx, NY 10458
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come Check out this all new beautifully renovated NO FEE 1br unit in the heart of Fordham!! Located at East 189th Street between Washington & Bathgate Avenues. Take a virtual tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fD5SDP7GAq8Kitchen is modern and with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet/counter space.Bedroom is king sized and south facing. Plenty of room for additional bedroom furniture.Just steps to Fordham university, St Barnabas Hospital, metro north station. Convenient to local buses, 4, 2, B & D train lines. Walking distance to local shop, supermarkets.Minimum Income of $65,000 individually or combined and 650 credit score required. Virtual Tours Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 E 189TH ST. have any available units?
490 E 189TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 490 E 189TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
490 E 189TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 E 189TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 490 E 189TH ST. offer parking?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 490 E 189TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 E 189TH ST. have a pool?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 490 E 189TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 490 E 189TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 490 E 189TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 E 189TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 490 E 189TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity