All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 4336 Baychester Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
4336 Baychester Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

4336 Baychester Ave

4336 Baychester Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4336 Baychester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466
Wakefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
BALCONY**LARGE BEDROOMS**2 FULL BATHS***Best Deal in Wakefield ***BALCONY**LARGE BEDROOMS**2 FULL BATHS**WALK-IN CLOSETS**FANTASTIC VALUE!! Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with your own Balcony! On the top floor (3 Fl) great views.Walk in and notice the open concept floor plan, Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and High Ceilings! Lovely Kitchen With great Cabinets Fully Equipped kitchen! To view you must call or text the office to view this unit. ABOUT APARTMENT: -Tenants pay heat and electricity -Video Security System -Parking fee $100 (limit 1 parking spot per an apartment based on availability) - Move-in requirements: Completed Application for each tenant ( Application fee per an applicant) (maximum 5 people in the apartment) Proof of income upon approval there is a brokers fee, first months rent, security deposit, and a move fee (refundable after move in inspection).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Baychester Ave have any available units?
4336 Baychester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 4336 Baychester Ave have?
Some of 4336 Baychester Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 Baychester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Baychester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Baychester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4336 Baychester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 4336 Baychester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4336 Baychester Ave does offer parking.
Does 4336 Baychester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 Baychester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Baychester Ave have a pool?
No, 4336 Baychester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4336 Baychester Ave have accessible units?
No, 4336 Baychester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Baychester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 Baychester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4336 Baychester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4336 Baychester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4336 Baychester Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity