4336 Baychester Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

BALCONY**LARGE BEDROOMS**2 FULL BATHS***Best Deal in Wakefield ***BALCONY**LARGE BEDROOMS**2 FULL BATHS**WALK-IN CLOSETS**FANTASTIC VALUE!! Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom with your own Balcony! On the top floor (3 Fl) great views.Walk in and notice the open concept floor plan, Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and High Ceilings! Lovely Kitchen With great Cabinets Fully Equipped kitchen! To view you must call or text the office to view this unit. ABOUT APARTMENT: -Tenants pay heat and electricity -Video Security System -Parking fee $100 (limit 1 parking spot per an apartment based on availability) - Move-in requirements: Completed Application for each tenant ( Application fee per an applicant) (maximum 5 people in the apartment) Proof of income upon approval there is a brokers fee, first months rent, security deposit, and a move fee (refundable after move in inspection).