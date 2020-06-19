4050 Wilder Ave, #1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FULLY RENOVATED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED BALCONY & BACKYARD WITH LARGE BEDROOMS**1 FULL BATHS Best Deal in Wakefield **FANTASTIC VALUE!! Amazing 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom with your own Balcony And Backyard! Walk in and notice the open concept floor plan, Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and High Ceilings! Lovely Kitchen With great Cabinets Fully Equipped kitchen! To view you must call or text the office to view this unit. ABOUT APARTMENT: -Tenants pay heat and electricity -Video Security System - (limit 1 parking spot per an apartment based on availability) - Move-in requirements: Completed Application for each tenant ( Application fee per an applicant) (maximum 5 people in the apartment) Proof of income upon approval there is a brokers fee, first months rent, security deposit, and a move fee (refundable after move in inspection same day or with in 24 hours).