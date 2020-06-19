All apartments in Bronx
4050 Wilder Ave, #1
4050 Wilder Ave, #1

4050 Wilder Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4050 Wilder Avenue, Bronx, NY 10466
Edenwald

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY RENOVATED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED BALCONY & BACKYARD WITH LARGE BEDROOMS**1 FULL BATHS Best Deal in Wakefield **FANTASTIC VALUE!! Amazing 3 bedroom 1 full bathroom with your own Balcony And Backyard! Walk in and notice the open concept floor plan, Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors and High Ceilings! Lovely Kitchen With great Cabinets Fully Equipped kitchen! To view you must call or text the office to view this unit. ABOUT APARTMENT: -Tenants pay heat and electricity -Video Security System - (limit 1 parking spot per an apartment based on availability) - Move-in requirements: Completed Application for each tenant ( Application fee per an applicant) (maximum 5 people in the apartment) Proof of income upon approval there is a brokers fee, first months rent, security deposit, and a move fee (refundable after move in inspection same day or with in 24 hours).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have any available units?
4050 Wilder Ave, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have?
Some of 4050 Wilder Ave, #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Wilder Ave, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 does offer parking.
Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have a pool?
No, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have accessible units?
No, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 Wilder Ave, #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
