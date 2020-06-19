3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F

Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry

Central Riverdale is always sought after for many reasons. Walking to all your shopping, great restaurants right up the street, Buses across the street, Subway stops within an 8 minute walk, and easy access to Manhattan West and East side by car. This full size 1BR apt is right in the heart of Central Riverdale. High floor with great sunlight Stainless Steel appliances Granite counters Subway Tile bathroom remodel Pets Ok 24hr Laundry on-site, and Super on-site for an easy rental. Approval is fast and you can lock in your apt now for August, which is rare and takes a lot of stress off the apartment search. Contact me directly to answer any questions. Video Walk-Through linked below. We are fully remote to easily handle out of town moves and facilitate local social distancing requirements. Stay Safe:)