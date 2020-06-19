All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:54 AM

3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F

3600 Fieldston Road · (917) 687-8476
Location

3600 Fieldston Road, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Central Riverdale is always sought after for many reasons. Walking to all your shopping, great restaurants right up the street, Buses across the street, Subway stops within an 8 minute walk, and easy access to Manhattan West and East side by car. This full size 1BR apt is right in the heart of Central Riverdale. High floor with great sunlight Stainless Steel appliances Granite counters Subway Tile bathroom remodel Pets Ok 24hr Laundry on-site, and Super on-site for an easy rental. Approval is fast and you can lock in your apt now for August, which is rare and takes a lot of stress off the apartment search. Contact me directly to answer any questions. Video Walk-Through linked below. We are fully remote to easily handle out of town moves and facilitate local social distancing requirements. Stay Safe:)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have any available units?
3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have?
Some of 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F offer parking?
No, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have a pool?
No, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have accessible units?
No, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Fieldston Rd, #4F does not have units with air conditioning.
