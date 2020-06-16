311 East 193rd Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Large, bright, unique Four bedrooms two baths with a W/D in prime Bronx location!This apartment features a stainless steel appliances kitchen, bright living room with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, large bathroom with a window, and a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living room!pictures from a similar apartment in the building.This incredible unit is nestled in the heart of the Bronx area where you can enjoy the perks of incredible restaurants, shopping, an unlimited amount of grocery stores, and only a few blocks to the B/D subways and rose hill park! Easy commute downtown!Now with a great deal of one month free comes to a net price of $2,650.Contact us to call this yours!