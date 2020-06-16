All apartments in Bronx
311 East 193rd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

311 East 193rd Street

311 East 193rd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 East 193rd Street, Bronx, NY 10458
Fordham Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-W · Avail. now

$2,567

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE! Large, bright, unique Four bedrooms two baths with a W/D in prime Bronx location!This apartment features a stainless steel appliances kitchen, bright living room with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, large bathroom with a window, and a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living room!pictures from a similar apartment in the building.This incredible unit is nestled in the heart of the Bronx area where you can enjoy the perks of incredible restaurants, shopping, an unlimited amount of grocery stores, and only a few blocks to the B/D subways and rose hill park! Easy commute downtown!Now with a great deal of one month free comes to a net price of $2,650.Contact us to call this yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 East 193rd Street have any available units?
311 East 193rd Street has a unit available for $2,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 311 East 193rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 East 193rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 East 193rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 East 193rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 311 East 193rd Street offer parking?
No, 311 East 193rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 East 193rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 East 193rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 East 193rd Street have a pool?
No, 311 East 193rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 East 193rd Street have accessible units?
No, 311 East 193rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 East 193rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 East 193rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 East 193rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 East 193rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
