3103 Fairfield Avenue

Amenities

garage gym playground doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman gym parking playground bike storage garage

Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath located on a tree lined street on Spuyten Duyvil. This apartment is filled with natural light, unobstructed views from 7th floor. The building has a PT doorman, live in super, indoor parking (wait list), fitness room, storage units, laundry, bicycle room, indoor playroom, stroller room, and a private outdoor playground with huge backyard. In neighborhood of PS 24, MS-HS 141, the Fieldstone Middle/Upper School, Horace Mann School, and the Riverdale Country School. No board approval needed. Sorry, no dogs.