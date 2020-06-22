All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

3103 Fairfield Avenue

3103 Fairfield Avenue · (718) 878-1702
Location

3103 Fairfield Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
playground
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath located on a tree lined street on Spuyten Duyvil. This apartment is filled with natural light, unobstructed views from 7th floor. The building has a PT doorman, live in super, indoor parking (wait list), fitness room, storage units, laundry, bicycle room, indoor playroom, stroller room, and a private outdoor playground with huge backyard. In neighborhood of PS 24, MS-HS 141, the Fieldstone Middle/Upper School, Horace Mann School, and the Riverdale Country School. No board approval needed. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have any available units?
3103 Fairfield Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have?
Some of 3103 Fairfield Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Fairfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Fairfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Fairfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Fairfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3103 Fairfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Fairfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3103 Fairfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3103 Fairfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 Fairfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 Fairfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
