Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Building Features Include:

- Ground floor unit

- Duplex plus basement

- Queen Size bedrooms

- Oversized living area

- Private Outdoor Yard

- High Ceilings

- Hardwood floors

- Guarantors Accepted

- Small Pets Allowed



Why Rent Through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- FREE mobile rent payments (no more hassles of paying rent by checks)

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO is 100% ACCURATE.



(RLNE4939747)