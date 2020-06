Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Indulge Yourself To This Tastefully Redesigned 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Get swept away with this open floor plan corner unit where each bedroom, as well as the corner balcony, overlooks the ever-bright eastern city views. Modern Windowed Kitchen With Everything New For The Chef Of The Home. Expansive Master Bedroom With An En-Suite Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. A Commuter's Dream! Short Walk To Mass Transit, Nearby Henry Hudson Parkway W & Major Deegan Expressway. Will Not Last!!