2650 Marion Avenue

No Brokers Fee Beautiful and sunny, gut renovated 5th floor (walk-up) apartment located on the quiet tree-lined block of Marion Avenue, between East 194th & 193rd Streets.This lovely apartment features 4 queen sized bedrooms, each with their own closet and large windows. Shiny, freshly polished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is open style and has plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The living room is spacious with and has unobstructed Bronx skyline views.There is a washer and dryer in unit which is a HUGE added bonus. Walking out of your home you are steps from the heart of the Bronx, Fordham Road. Metro North and Fordham University are a couple blocks away, along with tons of shopping, gyms, resturants, and major banks. LSA20342