Bronx, NY
2650 Marion Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

2650 Marion Avenue

2650 Marion Avenue · (646) 496-6562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 Marion Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
Fordham Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Brokers Fee Beautiful and sunny, gut renovated 5th floor (walk-up) apartment located on the quiet tree-lined block of Marion Avenue, between East 194th & 193rd Streets.This lovely apartment features 4 queen sized bedrooms, each with their own closet and large windows. Shiny, freshly polished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is open style and has plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The living room is spacious with and has unobstructed Bronx skyline views.There is a washer and dryer in unit which is a HUGE added bonus. Walking out of your home you are steps from the heart of the Bronx, Fordham Road. Metro North and Fordham University are a couple blocks away, along with tons of shopping, gyms, resturants, and major banks. LSA20342

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Marion Avenue have any available units?
2650 Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 2650 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 2650 Marion Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Marion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Marion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2650 Marion Avenue offer parking?
No, 2650 Marion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2650 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Marion Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 2650 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2650 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Marion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 Marion Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 Marion Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
