2600 Netherland Avenue

The Apartment:Newly renovated large one bedroom, equipped with a large closet. The bedroom comfortably fits king or queen-sized beds. This apartment features a newly renovated sparkling white bathroom and A separate full-size kitchen with oversized stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. This newly upgraded kitchen also features a built-in microwave and dishwasher. This apartment features ample closet space throughout the unit with large walk-in closets. The Building:This Massive Hi-Rise Elevator building has everything you could possibly need. Doorman, laundry, On-Site management, maintenance, 24-hour security, indoor tennis courts, sundeck, swimming pool, fitness centers and spas, parking garage, community spaces, and Storage Rooms.This beautiful Luxury building also has beautiful views of the Hudson River and Upper Manhattan. Heat, hot water and gas included in the rent. ALL Guarantors and Pets are welcome.The Area:This Beautiful Riverdale rental Building is steps away from metro north, express bus service (M4), and BX 7 BX10 BX20 bus service.Contact me today for your private Viewing.