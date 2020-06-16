All apartments in Bronx
2600 Netherland Avenue

Location

2600 Netherland Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The Apartment:Newly renovated large one bedroom, equipped with a large closet. The bedroom comfortably fits king or queen-sized beds. This apartment features a newly renovated sparkling white bathroom and A separate full-size kitchen with oversized stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. This newly upgraded kitchen also features a built-in microwave and dishwasher. This apartment features ample closet space throughout the unit with large walk-in closets. The Building:This Massive Hi-Rise Elevator building has everything you could possibly need. Doorman, laundry, On-Site management, maintenance, 24-hour security, indoor tennis courts, sundeck, swimming pool, fitness centers and spas, parking garage, community spaces, and Storage Rooms.This beautiful Luxury building also has beautiful views of the Hudson River and Upper Manhattan. Heat, hot water and gas included in the rent. ALL Guarantors and Pets are welcome.The Area:This Beautiful Riverdale rental Building is steps away from metro north, express bus service (M4), and BX 7 BX10 BX20 bus service.Contact me today for your private Viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Netherland Avenue have any available units?
2600 Netherland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 2600 Netherland Avenue have?
Some of 2600 Netherland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Netherland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Netherland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Netherland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Netherland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Netherland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Netherland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2600 Netherland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Netherland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Netherland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Netherland Avenue has a pool.
Does 2600 Netherland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2600 Netherland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Netherland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Netherland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 Netherland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 Netherland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
