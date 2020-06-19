All apartments in Bronx
25 Bruckner Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

25 Bruckner Blvd

25 Bruckner Blvd · (347) 454-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY 10454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194

Virtual Tours Now Available

Schedule a tour:
calendly.com/ezrentalsmaster/sobro-luxury

The Lifestyle and Amenities are unmatched:
Pool

Sauna

Steam Room

Recreation Room (pool table, fireplace, Kitchen / bar)

Quiet Room For Each Floor

Gym

Hot Tub

Yoga Room

Kids Room

Terrace Recreation Area (BBQ Grill, lounge, tanning area)

Roof Recreation Area (BBQ Grill, tanning area)

Laundry Room / Floor

Outdoor Sun Deck

Bike Room

Parking Garage

Storage

Pet Grooming Station

Finishes:
Individual HVAC Systems

Individual Hot Water Heaters

Stone Countertops

Wood Floors

Samsung and Blomberg

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271194
Property Id 271194

(RLNE5745473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bruckner Blvd have any available units?
25 Bruckner Blvd has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Bruckner Blvd have?
Some of 25 Bruckner Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bruckner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bruckner Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bruckner Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Bruckner Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 25 Bruckner Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bruckner Blvd does offer parking.
Does 25 Bruckner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Bruckner Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bruckner Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bruckner Blvd has a pool.
Does 25 Bruckner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 25 Bruckner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bruckner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bruckner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bruckner Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Bruckner Blvd has units with air conditioning.
