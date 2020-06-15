All apartments in Bronx
2377 Belmont Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

2377 Belmont Avenue

2377 Belmont Avenue · (212) 729-6944
Location

2377 Belmont Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly renovated 4 Bed/1 Bath apartment with free hi-speed WiFi and wireless charging in-unit. This home features heated bathroom floors, smart locks, and bluetooth speakers. Just moments from Fordham University and the Botanical Garden in New York Citys true Little Italy, there is no shortage of incredible food and culture just around the corner. Restaurants like Enzos and Marios, and specialty shops like Calandras Cheese and Madonia Brothers Bakery are among the neighborhoods local favorites. Please note the pictures shown are of a similar unit in the building in the same line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2377 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2377 Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2377 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2377 Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2377 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2377 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2377 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2377 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2377 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
