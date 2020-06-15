2377 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated internet access

Newly renovated 4 Bed/1 Bath apartment with free hi-speed WiFi and wireless charging in-unit. This home features heated bathroom floors, smart locks, and bluetooth speakers. Just moments from Fordham University and the Botanical Garden in New York Citys true Little Italy, there is no shortage of incredible food and culture just around the corner. Restaurants like Enzos and Marios, and specialty shops like Calandras Cheese and Madonia Brothers Bakery are among the neighborhoods local favorites. Please note the pictures shown are of a similar unit in the building in the same line.