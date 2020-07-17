All apartments in Bronx
2287 Johnson Avenue

Location

2287 Johnson Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16HJ · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Opportunity knocks to rent this colossal four bedroom condominium with four full baths spanning over 2200 sqft and offering stunning river views which include the George Washington Bridge and Inwood Hill Park. Immediately take in the breath taking river views and seasonal lush landscape from the wall to wall over-sized windows upon entering the enormous living room. Open kitchen layout is finished with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar seating. Family room has access to two generous sized bedrooms and the master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet along with an en-suite bath. Make your way to the West wing and passing the separate laundry room there is another bedroom with an en-suite bath. One deeded parking space and two storage bins included. Riverpointe is a well established Condominium conveniently located footsteps to Spuyten Duyvil Metro North Station offering residents 24 hr doorman, sun deck and a fitness center. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
2287 Johnson Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2287 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 2287 Johnson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Johnson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2287 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2287 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2287 Johnson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2287 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2287 Johnson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2287 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2287 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2287 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2287 Johnson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2287 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2287 Johnson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
