2287 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Opportunity knocks to rent this colossal four bedroom condominium with four full baths spanning over 2200 sqft and offering stunning river views which include the George Washington Bridge and Inwood Hill Park. Immediately take in the breath taking river views and seasonal lush landscape from the wall to wall over-sized windows upon entering the enormous living room. Open kitchen layout is finished with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and breakfast bar seating. Family room has access to two generous sized bedrooms and the master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet along with an en-suite bath. Make your way to the West wing and passing the separate laundry room there is another bedroom with an en-suite bath. One deeded parking space and two storage bins included. Riverpointe is a well established Condominium conveniently located footsteps to Spuyten Duyvil Metro North Station offering residents 24 hr doorman, sun deck and a fitness center. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools.