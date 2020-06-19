Rent Calculator
2015 Camp Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2015 Camp Street
2015 Camp Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2015 Camp Street, Bronx, NY 10466
Wakefield
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment hardwood floors, and separate entrance. Close to shopping center walking distance to metro north, subway and buses.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2015 Camp Street have any available units?
2015 Camp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bronx, NY
.
What amenities does 2015 Camp Street have?
Some of 2015 Camp Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2015 Camp Street currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Camp Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Camp Street pet-friendly?
No, 2015 Camp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bronx
.
Does 2015 Camp Street offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Camp Street does offer parking.
Does 2015 Camp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Camp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Camp Street have a pool?
No, 2015 Camp Street does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Camp Street have accessible units?
No, 2015 Camp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Camp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Camp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Camp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Camp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
