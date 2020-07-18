Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1545 Rhinelander Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1545 Rhinelander Avenue
1545 Rhinelander Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1545 Rhinelander Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461
Morris Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Huge Two Bedroom With Elevator and Laundry in Pelham Parkway!
*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!*
- Brand New Renovation
- Hardwood Floors
- Exposed Brick
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Recessed Lighting
- Floor thru apt with Good Natural Light
- Prewar Building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have any available units?
1545 Rhinelander Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bronx, NY
.
What amenities does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have?
Some of 1545 Rhinelander Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1545 Rhinelander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Rhinelander Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Rhinelander Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bronx
.
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue offer parking?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Rhinelander Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Rhinelander Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
