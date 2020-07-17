All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 1302 Waring Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1302 Waring Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

1302 Waring Avenue

1302 Waring Avenue · (718) 881-1923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Pelham Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY 10469
Pelham Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Great for College Room Mates - Close to all Universities, Bronx, NYC and Westchester Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler, granite counter tops, slate tile back splash , under counter lighting, hanging pendant lighting, recessed lighting , hardwood floors throughout home, full bath , two bedrooms , oak stair case to second floor , master bedroom has two large closets , guest bedroom, full bath with jetted shower , double sink , walk out roof patio, large brick paved back yard with in ground salt water pool, cooking and fire pit area, central ac , gas heat and hot water, whole home back up generator , privacy fence , close to schools, major highways and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Waring Avenue have any available units?
1302 Waring Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 Waring Avenue have?
Some of 1302 Waring Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Waring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Waring Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Waring Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Waring Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1302 Waring Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Waring Avenue offers parking.
Does 1302 Waring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Waring Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Waring Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Waring Avenue has a pool.
Does 1302 Waring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1302 Waring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Waring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Waring Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Waring Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 Waring Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1302 Waring Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity