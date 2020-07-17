1302 Waring Avenue

Amenities

Great for College Room Mates - Close to all Universities, Bronx, NYC and Westchester Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut wood oak cabinets with self closing hinges , stainless steel appliances ,wine cooler, granite counter tops, slate tile back splash , under counter lighting, hanging pendant lighting, recessed lighting , hardwood floors throughout home, full bath , two bedrooms , oak stair case to second floor , master bedroom has two large closets , guest bedroom, full bath with jetted shower , double sink , walk out roof patio, large brick paved back yard with in ground salt water pool, cooking and fire pit area, central ac , gas heat and hot water, whole home back up generator , privacy fence , close to schools, major highways and public transportation.