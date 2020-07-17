All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 1131 Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1131 Forest Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

1131 Forest Avenue

1131 Forest Avenue · (646) 522-1824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 Forest Avenue, Bronx, NY 10456
Morrisania

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LARGE 3 BEDROOM IN BROWNSTONE. LOCATED CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO #2 & #5 TRAINS. #17, 21, 15 BUSES, SHOPPING, PARKS, AND SCHOOLS. HRA/HASA APPLICANTS WELCOMED. PLEASE CONTACT (347)326-8731 TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE VIEWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Forest Avenue have any available units?
1131 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 1131 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1131 Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1131 Forest Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity