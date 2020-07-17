LARGE 3 BEDROOM IN BROWNSTONE. LOCATED CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO #2 & #5 TRAINS. #17, 21, 15 BUSES, SHOPPING, PARKS, AND SCHOOLS. HRA/HASA APPLICANTS WELCOMED. PLEASE CONTACT (347)326-8731 TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE VIEWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 Forest Avenue have any available units?
1131 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 1131 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.