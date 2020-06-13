Apartment List
/
NY
/
bronx
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:40 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY

📍
University Heights
Fordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse Village
Highbridge
Pelham Parkway
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 25 at 11:17pm
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 05:34pm
Highbridge
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:30pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 05:29pm
Mount Eden
1 Unit Available
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:26pm
Morris Park
2 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,949
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
4 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,738
1 Bedroom
$2,192
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 13 at 11:13pm
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
3592 Greystone Avenue
3592 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
New Construction-Townhouse Rentals, approximate completion by August 1,2020. Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath located in central Riverdale, conveniently located near transportation, shops, restaurants and banking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
2028 Davidson Avenue
2028 Davidson Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,688
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT NO FEE NEW MODERN DEVELOPMENT! NO FEE! LAUNDRY! ELEVATOR! GYM! CENTRAL HEAT/AC! I CAN SHOW YOU ANY UNIT IN THIS BUILDING! WE HAVE ONE, TWO AND THREE BEDROOMS AVAILABLE, $1,800 $2,600, ALL NO BROKERS

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6036 Liebig Ave
6036 Liebig Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 3br With Extra Balcony. Beautiful Bay Windows & Stainless-Steel Appliances in Over-Sized Kitchen. Extra Parking Space Available if desired., Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE5147713)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester Village
1 Unit Available
2465 Tratman Ave
2465 Tratman Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
New Large 1br.. 2 Rooms. stainless steel appliances. 3 Closets. Hardwood Floors...Walking distance to Train. 650 Or Higher Credit Score and $55,000 or More Minimum Income, Required. Call Chris at (718) 682-4416 (RLNE3378699)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3805 Greystone Ave
3805 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Big 1br. With Great Light, Big Windows...Eat In Kitchen. Laundry in building..To see..call Chris at 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992401)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992395)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3722 Blackstone Ave
3722 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
BIG, 1br apartment with TONS of CLOSETS & Backyard Walking distance to Johnson Avenue, close to Henry Hudson Parkway.Note: Apartment Will Be Re-Painted In White & Cleaned-Renovated. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3615907)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5780 Mosholu Ave
5780 Mosholu Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
New 3br..Large bedrooms. backyard. 5 Minute walk to transportation & park...by stores...Will Go Fast Call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3831359)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
732 Melrose Ave
732 Melrose Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedroom Spacious Rental - Property Id: 267494 Conveniently located near all transportation and shopping. This is listed by the leasing agent that will assist in the application, credit, showing of unit and approval process.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsbridge
1 Unit Available
3204 Kingsbridge 5A
3204 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Large One Bedroom Kingsbridge - Property Id: 213465 Large One bedroom apartment! Separate kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkchester
1 Unit Available
1722 Purdy St 2E
1722 Purdy Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
PARKCHESTER CONDO 3 BEDROOM - PARKCHESTER 3 BEDROOM CONDO WALKING DISTANCE FROM TRAINS, SHOPPING CENTER, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, WALKING DISTANT TO PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS MUST BE WORKING WITH GOOD CREDIT WITH THE

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
930 Grand Concourse
930 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,894
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and spacious apartment by Yankee stadium - Property Id: 300565 beautiful and spacious apartment located not too far from the Yankee stadium. wide windows.
City GuideBronx
I can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash

Celebrated for both its up-yours attitude toward life and its pigheadedness in solving the latest social ills, the Bronx scatters the urban excitement and diverse population of New York City over wider and more affordable spaces. Unfairly characterized as a less-than-savory collection of tenement buildings, the borough also boasts architecturally awesome estates and about 7,000 acres of park land. Since the 1980s, large-scale community fixes have launched the Bronx on an upward trajectory and made it a great place to search for rentals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bronx? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in the Bronx

While house rent in the Bronx is more affordable than Manhattan, if you're coming from out of the area, be prepared for sticker shock. Size, quality and amenities vary considerably. You may end up in a turn-of-the-century studio the size of a closet, where the only amenity is electricity, or you could enjoy a modern two-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and wonderful views, perched on top of a tower with a heated pool, rooftop deck and doorman.

The only way to be sure of what you're getting is to visit. Time your tour for when everyone else is at home in the building, so you get a sense of how active the community is and how peaceful your potential place is going to be. Paper-thin walls may force you to listen to sweet-nothings from the lovebirds next door and inadequate ventilation may clue you in to who's eating pasta again tonight.

Try everything out at least once in your potential housing for rent. Open and close all closet and bedroom doors, turn light switches on and off, try the climate controls and run the faucets to observe the drains. If you discover any problems, have your landlord write down the fixes and commit to having them done before you sign on the dotted line. Verbal promises have a way of taking forever to fulfill, if they're ever accomplished at all.

Co-ops may look superficially like apartments because some are located in low-rises and skyscrapers. They may also act like condominiums because units are individually owned. They're their own animal, though, so you better be aware of the differences if you score one as your rental home.

Co-ops are membership entities that grant each owner the right to occupy a unit. If you rent a co-op, just as with any private lease, you'll most likely negotiate with a single individual. However, you'll also need to contend with a board of elected representatives, who have the final say in who lives in the complex. If the reps meet only once a month, which is typical, you may need to wait that long to get your application approved.

Neighborhoods in the Bronx

The number and boundaries of Bronx neighborhoods grow more indistinct with each new population and urban development. The City Planning Commission tallies 49 hoods, the borough president claims that there are 61 and the Mayor's Community Assistance Unit counts 68, according to a New York Times article. The following are just the two major divisions of the borough, each having many smaller neighborhoods.

East Bronx: A relatively flat area lying east of the Bronx River, the East Bronx includes such neighborhoods as Pelham Bay, Parkchester, Van Nest, Morris Park and Eastchester. The housing options include single-unit homes, older tenements, public housing complexes and five-story apartment buildings. The nautically inspired city island looks very much like a fishing village in New England and contains several marinas, yacht clubs and boat yards.

West Bronx: This hillier expanse rises in both elevation and desirability, like in the lush park and forest greenery of Riverdale. This neighborhood is known for its early 20th-century mansions, although it also contains more modern smaller homes and apartment buildings. In contrast, the South Bronx is one of the more affordable, and some say, least desirable, areas of New York, with high-density apartment towers, multi-unit dwellings and public housing developments. Other neighborhoods in the West Bronx include Bedford Park, Woodlawn, Port Morris, Belmont and University Heights.

Living in the Bronx

While the urban delights of Manhattan are nearby, there's also plenty to do in the Bronx itself.

One of the best places to drop your dough is at the Hub, where East 149th, Third, Willis and Melrose meet in the South Bronx. You'll find almost everything in this bustling business district, ranging from toy trucks to big-screen TVs. This miniature Times Square also boasts theaters and more risqu forms of evening entertainment. The Bronx Terminal Market puts big-box stores, like Home Depot and Staples, in one location. For a selection of individual boutiques and well-known chains, try Fordham Road.

For fun that's less strenuous on the wallet, head for Pelham Bay Park. With 600 acres, it's New York City's largest park property and boasts 13 miles of saltwater shoreline, as well as two golf courses and lots of hiking and horse trails. Bronx Park schools you in plants at its New York Botanical Gardens and in wild creatures at its Bronx Zoo.

Get a taste of people power through the community's many events. Catch the Bronx Culture Trolley on the first Wednesday evening of each month for a quick dip into the borough's hot spots. The Salsa Fest offers international flavor in a month-long celebration of south-of-the-border entertainment, art, food and drink. Cheer the participants or ride your own two wheels in the Tour de Bronx, which encourages a non-race through a 25-mile or 40-mile route. Finally, the City Island Arts and Crafts Fairs put together the best in juried artwork for sale as often as twice a year.

Almost everyone in the Bronx is carless and gets around on the subway, which stops at over 70 stations. If you want to travel above-ground by rail, hop on the Metro-North commuter trains from 11 stations. The Metropolitan Transit Authority offers over 40 local and a dozen express buses.

Those who prefer to travel privately can take their wheels to Manhattan on three major north-south avenues: Third, Park or Broadway. (East-west thoroughfares are easier to track because their names start with East or West, depending on their side of Jerome Avenue.) Connecting with other areas are seven limited-access highways, such as the New England Thruway to Connecticut, the Bronx River Parkway to Westchester County and the Major Deegan Expressway, part of I-87 all the way to the Canadian border.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released results for the Bronx from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Bronx renters expressed high dissatisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of D...

View full Bronx Renter Survey

Here’s how Bronx ranks on:

D
Safety and crime rate
D
Recreational activities
D
Affordability
C-
Quality of schools
D
Weather
D
Commute time
D
State and local taxes
B+
Public transit
C-
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for the Bronx from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Bronx renters expressed high dissatisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave below-average scores to most categories.”

Key findings in the Bronx include the following:

  • Bronx renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for the Bronx was access to public transit, which received a B+.
  • Renters were dissatisfied with quality of local schools (C-) and pet-friendliness (C-).
  • Renters were very dissatisfied with affordability (D), safety (D), and local jobs and career opportunities (F).
  • Bronx renters are highly dissatisfied compared to other renters in New York City (B) and slightly more dissatisfied than renters in nearby Yonkers (D) and Brooklyn (D).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bronx?
The average rent price for Bronx rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,430.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bronx?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bronx include University Heights, Fordham Manor, Fleetwood Concourse Village, Highbridge, and Pelham Parkway.
How pet-friendly is Bronx?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bronx received a letter grade of C- for pet-friendliness.
How good are the schools in Bronx?
Bronx renters gave their city a letter grade of C- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Bronx did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bronx?
Some of the colleges located in the Bronx area include CUNY Lehman College, Manhattan College, College of Mount Saint Vincent, Fordham University, and CUNY Bronx Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bronx?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bronx from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Yonkers.

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments