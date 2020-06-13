153 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY

Renting in the Bronx

While house rent in the Bronx is more affordable than Manhattan, if you're coming from out of the area, be prepared for sticker shock. Size, quality and amenities vary considerably. You may end up in a turn-of-the-century studio the size of a closet, where the only amenity is electricity, or you could enjoy a modern two-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and wonderful views, perched on top of a tower with a heated pool, rooftop deck and doorman.

The only way to be sure of what you're getting is to visit. Time your tour for when everyone else is at home in the building, so you get a sense of how active the community is and how peaceful your potential place is going to be. Paper-thin walls may force you to listen to sweet-nothings from the lovebirds next door and inadequate ventilation may clue you in to who's eating pasta again tonight.

Try everything out at least once in your potential housing for rent. Open and close all closet and bedroom doors, turn light switches on and off, try the climate controls and run the faucets to observe the drains. If you discover any problems, have your landlord write down the fixes and commit to having them done before you sign on the dotted line. Verbal promises have a way of taking forever to fulfill, if they're ever accomplished at all.

Co-ops may look superficially like apartments because some are located in low-rises and skyscrapers. They may also act like condominiums because units are individually owned. They're their own animal, though, so you better be aware of the differences if you score one as your rental home.

Co-ops are membership entities that grant each owner the right to occupy a unit. If you rent a co-op, just as with any private lease, you'll most likely negotiate with a single individual. However, you'll also need to contend with a board of elected representatives, who have the final say in who lives in the complex. If the reps meet only once a month, which is typical, you may need to wait that long to get your application approved.