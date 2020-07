Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking bbq/grill on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Brockport Crossings is ideal if you need quick and easy access to The College at Brockport. Choose from a variety of furnished and unfurnished floor plans, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Brockport Crossings is a short distance from the beautiful Victorian Village of Brockport and the Erie Canal Trail where you can walk, bike, or jog. Brockport offers the benefit of small-town living with the convenience of shopping, restaurants, and recreational activities of a large town. Cats and dogs are welcome at our pet friendly community, as well.