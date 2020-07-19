311 Willowbrooke Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unit Features: Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer connections, extra storage in basement, heating = gas forced air, Cooling = central A/C.

12 & 24 month leases, application fee = $35.00, security deposit = $1,150.00.

Included in rent: Standard cable, Trash pick-up, Lawn care, Snow plowing, Domestic Water

This beautifully town-home is in walking distance to the village of Brockport, Strong West hospital, Corbett Park, the canal and much more. The first floor consists of the kitchen, dining area, one bedroom, ½ guest bath, entryway, coat closet, side porch entrance with large concrete patio, large living room with a 6 foot sliding glass door with a wood line back yard. The second floor consists of two bedrooms with large closets, linen closet and a full bath. There is plenty of space in the thirteen coarse basement with laundry hookups (for both gas and electric dryer) and a utility tub.