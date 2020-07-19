All apartments in Brockport
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

311 Willowbrooke Drive

311 Willowbrook Drive · (585) 354-5499
Location

311 Willowbrook Drive, Brockport, NY 14420

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit Features: Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer connections, extra storage in basement, heating = gas forced air, Cooling = central A/C.
12 & 24 month leases, application fee = $35.00, security deposit = $1,150.00.
Included in rent: Standard cable, Trash pick-up, Lawn care, Snow plowing, Domestic Water
This beautifully town-home is in walking distance to the village of Brockport, Strong West hospital, Corbett Park, the canal and much more. The first floor consists of the kitchen, dining area, one bedroom, ½ guest bath, entryway, coat closet, side porch entrance with large concrete patio, large living room with a 6 foot sliding glass door with a wood line back yard. The second floor consists of two bedrooms with large closets, linen closet and a full bath. There is plenty of space in the thirteen coarse basement with laundry hookups (for both gas and electric dryer) and a utility tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

