Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:13 AM

134 Maple Lane

134 Maple Lane · (516) 429-9675
Location

134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Bridgehampton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 134 Maple Lane have any available units?
134 Maple Lane has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 134 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Maple Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 134 Maple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgehampton.
Does 134 Maple Lane offer parking?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not offer parking.
Does 134 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Maple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Maple Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

