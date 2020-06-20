Sign Up
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:13 AM
Check Availability
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane
·
(516) 429-9675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Bridgehampton
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$30,000
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 134 Maple Lane have any available units?
134 Maple Lane has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 134 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
134 Maple Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 134 Maple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bridgehampton
.
Does 134 Maple Lane offer parking?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not offer parking.
Does 134 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Maple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Maple Lane have a pool?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 134 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Maple Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Maple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
